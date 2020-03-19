SunTrust Banks Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UCBI)

United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks decreased their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of United Community Banks in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst J. Demba now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.54 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.55. SunTrust Banks currently has a “Hold” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.03. United Community Banks had a net margin of 28.04% and a return on equity of 12.10%. The firm had revenue of $143.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.29 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis.

UCBI has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine raised shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. DA Davidson raised shares of United Community Banks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.50 to $23.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of United Community Banks from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of United Community Banks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. United Community Banks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.90.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. United Community Banks has a fifty-two week low of $16.31 and a fifty-two week high of $31.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $25.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.64. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 1.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. United Community Banks’s payout ratio is 30.25%.

In other United Community Banks news, Director Kenneth L. Daniels acquired 1,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.31 per share, with a total value of $28,310.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UCBI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 115,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 15,947 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 1st quarter worth about $165,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of United Community Banks during the 3rd quarter worth about $318,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 26,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,779 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,481,000 after acquiring an additional 1,467 shares during the period. 92.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

United Community Banks Company Profile

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the bank holding company for United Community Bank that provides retail and corporate banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers various deposit accounts, such as checking accounts, savings and time deposits accounts, NOW accounts, money market deposits, and certificates of deposit.

