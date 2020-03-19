SunTrust Banks Comments on Umpqua Holdings Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Umpqua Holdings Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks cut their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Umpqua in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.31 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.37. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Umpqua’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.33 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.34 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.37 EPS.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. Umpqua had a return on equity of 8.36% and a net margin of 24.07%. The company had revenue of $310.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.79 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. ValuEngine upgraded Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub lowered Umpqua from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Stephens upgraded Umpqua from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Umpqua from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.60.

Shares of UMPQ stock opened at $10.35 on Wednesday. Umpqua has a 12 month low of $9.79 and a 12 month high of $18.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a PE ratio of 6.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.78 and a 200-day moving average of $16.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UMPQ. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,104 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $145,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Umpqua by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,458 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Umpqua during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.45% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Ron L. Farnsworth sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.93, for a total transaction of $177,765.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,248 shares in the company, valued at $3,356,338.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 11,951 shares of company stock worth $202,202. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.50%.

About Umpqua

Umpqua Holdings Corporation operates as the holding company of Umpqua Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and retail brokerage services. It operates through four segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank, and Home Lending. The company offers deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing checking and savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

