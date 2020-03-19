Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) Issued By SunTrust Banks

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) – Stock analysts at SunTrust Banks dropped their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a research note issued on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.09 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.21. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Western Alliance Bancorporation’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.23 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.36 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $5.13 EPS.

WAL has been the subject of several other reports. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in a report on Monday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Alliance Bancorporation from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.83.

Shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation stock opened at $22.16 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Western Alliance Bancorporation has a 52-week low of $21.24 and a 52-week high of $58.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.61.

Western Alliance Bancorporation (NYSE:WAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. Western Alliance Bancorporation had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 38.69%. The firm had revenue of $287.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.11 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Western Alliance Bancorporation’s dividend payout ratio is 20.66%.

In related news, CFO Dale Gibbons acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.75 per share, with a total value of $65,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 218,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,165,307. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James E. D. V. M. Nave acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.99 per share, for a total transaction of $329,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 249,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,240,110.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 17,500 shares of company stock valued at $575,525 and have sold 43,805 shares valued at $2,475,150. 7.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation by 34.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust bought a new position in shares of Western Alliance Bancorporation in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 85.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Western Alliance Bancorporation

Western Alliance Bancorporation operates as the holding company for Western Alliance Bank that provides various banking products and related services primarily in Arizona, California, and Nevada. The company offers deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, and money market accounts, as well as fixed-rate and fixed maturity certificates of deposit accounts.

