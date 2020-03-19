Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) Forecasted to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of ($0.62) Per Share

Whiting Petroleum Corp (NYSE:WLL) – Research analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research report issued on Monday, March 16th. Capital One Financial analyst B. Velie expects that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings per share of ($0.62) for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Underweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Whiting Petroleum’s Q2 2020 earnings at ($0.91) EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at ($0.83) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($3.04) EPS.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.22. Whiting Petroleum had a negative net margin of 15.34% and a negative return on equity of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $375.97 million.

WLL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $9.00 to $3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Cowen downgraded shares of Whiting Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Sunday, December 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Whiting Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.03.

NYSE WLL opened at $1.05 on Wednesday. Whiting Petroleum has a 12 month low of $0.68 and a 12 month high of $30.94. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $5.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $125.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 3.69.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Beaconlight Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 425.3% in the 4th quarter. Beaconlight Capital LLC now owns 455,020 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after acquiring an additional 368,396 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $7,721,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC purchased a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 4th quarter worth about $70,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 264.2% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 57,542 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 41,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its stake in Whiting Petroleum by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 569,092 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,177,000 after acquiring an additional 40,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.89% of the company’s stock.

About Whiting Petroleum

Whiting Petroleum Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in the Rocky Mountains region of the United States. The company sells its oil and gas production to end users, marketers, and other purchasers.

