Equities Analysts Set Expectations for Wintrust Financial Corp’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:WTFC)

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Wintrust Financial Corp (NASDAQ:WTFC) – Analysts at SunTrust Banks reduced their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Wintrust Financial in a report released on Sunday, March 15th. SunTrust Banks analyst M. Young now expects that the bank will earn $1.28 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.33. SunTrust Banks has a “Hold” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for Wintrust Financial’s Q2 2020 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $1.03 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $4.56 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $1.08 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS.

WTFC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Stephens dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Wintrust Financial in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $78.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised Wintrust Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Wintrust Financial from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.90.

WTFC stock opened at $24.31 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.87. Wintrust Financial has a fifty-two week low of $23.08 and a fifty-two week high of $78.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.14). Wintrust Financial had a net margin of 19.85% and a return on equity of 10.50%. The business had revenue of $374.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $375.76 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTFC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $58,426,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,246,801 shares of the bank’s stock worth $301,098,000 after purchasing an additional 379,881 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wintrust Financial by 62.0% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 889,553 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,069,000 after purchasing an additional 340,349 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $16,442,000. Finally, Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Wintrust Financial during the fourth quarter worth $10,649,000. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary D. Sweeney bought 470 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.23 per share, with a total value of $29,718.10. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $357,123.04. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director H Patrick Hackett, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.45 per share, with a total value of $63,450.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 34,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,214,595.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th were paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Wintrust Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 5th. Wintrust Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.57%.

About Wintrust Financial

Wintrust Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company in the Chicago metropolitan area, southern Wisconsin, and northwest Indiana. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Specialty Finance, and Wealth Management. The Community Banking segment offers non-interest bearing deposits, non-brokered interest-bearing transaction accounts, and savings and domestic time deposits; home equity, consumer, and real estate loans; safe deposit facilities; and automatic teller machine (ATM), Internet banking, and other services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Wintrust Financial (NASDAQ:WTFC)

