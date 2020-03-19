Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ZION)

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) – Analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, March 16th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.97 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.02. Wedbush also issued estimates for Zions Bancorporation NA’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.85 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.89 EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS.

Zions Bancorporation NA (NASDAQ:ZION) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.11). Zions Bancorporation NA had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 12.19%. The firm had revenue of $711.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $702.03 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on ZION. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Zions Bancorporation NA from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.41.

Shares of ZION stock opened at $27.47 on Wednesday. Zions Bancorporation NA has a one year low of $25.27 and a one year high of $52.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.78 and its 200 day moving average is $46.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 12th. Zions Bancorporation NA’s payout ratio is presently 31.41%.

In other news, VP A Scott Anderson sold 4,631 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.20, for a total value of $213,952.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 35,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,131.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven Dan Stephens sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.16, for a total transaction of $361,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 73,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,317,679.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $715,990. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZION. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.9% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 566 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the period. Thor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA by 454.7% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Finally, CFM Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Zions Bancorporation NA in the 4th quarter worth approximately $127,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.83% of the company’s stock.

Zions Bancorporation, National Association provides various banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; residential mortgage servicing and lending services; trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services.

