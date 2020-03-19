Analysts Expect Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Ltd (NASDAQ:AOSL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Alpha and Omega Semiconductor’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.04 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.05. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor posted earnings of $0.22 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 77.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alpha and Omega Semiconductor will report full year earnings of $0.78 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.25 to $1.28. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Alpha and Omega Semiconductor.

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor (NASDAQ:AOSL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor had a net margin of 0.22% and a return on equity of 3.63%. The firm had revenue of $117.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOSL. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

AOSL opened at $6.62 on Thursday. Alpha and Omega Semiconductor has a twelve month low of $6.62 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.26. The company has a market cap of $195.02 million, a PE ratio of 165.50 and a beta of 1.16.

In other Alpha and Omega Semiconductor news, VP Bing Xue sold 8,496 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.70, for a total value of $116,395.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 21.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AOSL. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 215.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 707,358 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 483,309 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 377,800 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 1,039.8% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 146,120 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after acquiring an additional 133,300 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,670,000. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Alpha and Omega Semiconductor by 127.5% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 151,945 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,070,000 after acquiring an additional 85,163 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.91% of the company’s stock.

About Alpha and Omega Semiconductor

Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Limited designs, develops, and supplies power semiconductor products for computing, consumer electronics, communication, and industrial applications worldwide. The company offers power discrete products, such as metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors (MOSFET), SRFETs, XSFET, electrostatic discharge, protected MOSFETs, high and mid-voltage MOSFETs, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

