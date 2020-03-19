Zacks: Brokerages Expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to Post $0.34 EPS

Equities research analysts expect AlarmCom Hldg Inc (NASDAQ:ALRM) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.34 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for AlarmCom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.40. AlarmCom also reported earnings of $0.34 per share during the same quarter last year. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AlarmCom will report full year earnings of $1.48 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.51. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.60 to $1.74. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AlarmCom.

AlarmCom (NASDAQ:ALRM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.10. AlarmCom had a negative return on equity of 194.90% and a net margin of 10.66%. The firm had revenue of $140.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Imperial Capital upped their price target on shares of AlarmCom from $57.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $79.00 price target on shares of AlarmCom in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AlarmCom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of AlarmCom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.40.

NASDAQ:ALRM opened at $34.80 on Thursday. AlarmCom has a one year low of $32.00 and a one year high of $71.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $44.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.26.

In other news, CEO Stephen Trundle sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.31, for a total transaction of $846,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 267,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,317,628.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon Q. Reynolds, Jr. sold 12,902 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.06, for a total transaction of $581,364.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 110,118 shares of company stock worth $4,958,615. Corporate insiders own 26.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALRM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 110.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,635 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth about $124,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AlarmCom by 186.9% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 1,931 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth about $233,000. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AlarmCom during the 4th quarter worth about $257,000. 99.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AlarmCom Company Profile

Alarm.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software platform solutions for smart residential and commercial properties in the United States and internationally. The company provides interactive security solutions to control and monitor their security systems, as well as connected security devices, including door locks, motion sensors, thermostats, garage doors, and video cameras; and high definition video monitoring solutions, such as live streaming, smart clip capture, secure cloud storage, video alerts, continuous HD recording, and commercial video surveillance solutions.

