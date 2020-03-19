Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) Receives Average Recommendation of “Strong Buy” from Analysts

Hooker Furniture Co. (NASDAQ:HOFT) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy recommendation.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $34.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned Hooker Furniture an industry rank of 34 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on HOFT shares. BidaskClub cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Hooker Furniture from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Sidoti lowered their price objective on shares of Hooker Furniture from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:HOFT opened at $13.68 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.33. Hooker Furniture has a twelve month low of $12.63 and a twelve month high of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $171.92 million, a PE ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Smith Salley & Associates purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $268,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in Hooker Furniture in the 4th quarter worth approximately $339,000. 92.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hooker Furniture Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, imports, and markets residential household, hospitality, and contract furniture in the United States. The company operates through Hooker Branded, Home Meridian, and All Other segments. The Hooker Branded segment offers a range of design categories, including home entertainment, home office, accent, dining, and bedroom furniture under the Hooker Furniture brand name; and imported upholstered furniture.

