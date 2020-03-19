MultiCell Technologies’ Quiet Period To Expire on March 24th (NASDAQ:MEDS)

MultiCell Technologies’ (NASDAQ:MEDS) quiet period will end on Tuesday, March 24th. MultiCell Technologies had issued 806,452 shares in its initial public offering on February 13th. The total size of the offering was $5,241,938 based on an initial share price of $6.50. During MultiCell Technologies’ quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any research reports or earnings estimates for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of MultiCell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th.

MultiCell Technologies stock opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $32.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.69 and a beta of 1.68. MultiCell Technologies has a 52-week low of $2.10 and a 52-week high of $10.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.51, a quick ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

