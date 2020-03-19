America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) will announce $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L’s earnings. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L posted earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L will report full year earnings of $1.24 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.46 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.36 to $1.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L.

America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L (NYSE:AMX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $13.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.21 billion. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L had a return on equity of 27.85% and a net margin of 6.73%.

AMX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

AMX stock opened at $12.95 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.30 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.49. America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L has a 1-year low of $11.66 and a 1-year high of $18.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.76.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 298,600 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 15.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,565,608 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $52,985,000 after purchasing an additional 487,330 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 3rd quarter valued at $311,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L by 118.0% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 298,486 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after purchasing an additional 161,573 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L in the 4th quarter valued at $320,000. 6.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About America Movil SAB de CV ADR Series L

América Móvil, SAB. de C.V. provides telecommunications services in Latin America, the United States, the Caribbean, and Europe. The company offers wireless and fixed voice services, including airtime, local, domestic, and international long-distance services; and network interconnection services. It also provides data services, such as Internet access, messaging, and other wireless entertainment and corporate services; data transmission, email services, instant messaging, content streaming, and interactive applications; and wireless security services, mobile payment solutions, machine-to-machine services, mobile banking, virtual private network services, and video calls and personal communications services.

