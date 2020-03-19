DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 27th

Shares of DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30. DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES has a fifty-two week low of $417.12 and a fifty-two week high of $689.28.

