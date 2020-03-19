DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) Shares Scheduled to Reverse Split on Friday, March 27th

Posted by on Mar 19th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES (BMV:LBJ) are going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, March 27th. The 1-20 reverse split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.30. DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES has a fifty-two week low of $417.12 and a fifty-two week high of $689.28.

Recommended Story: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Receive News & Ratings for DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DIREXION DAILY LATIN AMERICA BULL 3X SHARES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sutro Biopharma Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 Earnings Estimate for Sutro Biopharma Inc Issued By Piper Sandler
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Decreased by SunTrust Banks
Q1 2020 EPS Estimates for Sensata Technologies Holding PLC Decreased by SunTrust Banks
CES Energy Solutions Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
CES Energy Solutions Corp Expected to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for Texas Capital Bancshares Inc Issued By SunTrust Banks
Teladoc Health Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
Teladoc Health Inc to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts
SunTrust Banks Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings
SunTrust Banks Comments on United Community Banks, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report