Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) Shares Set to Split on Friday, March 27th

Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX)’s stock is going to split on the morning of Friday, March 27th. The 10-1 split was announced on Friday, March 13th. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Thursday, March 26th.

GASX opened at $196.09 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $80.98. Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares has a 52 week low of $24.50 and a 52 week high of $499.08.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares stock. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:GASX) by 178.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,127 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 5.04% of Direxion Daily Natural Gas Related Bear 3x Shares worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

