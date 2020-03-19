Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Hits New 1-Year Low After Insider Selling

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ:ETSY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $38.93 and last traded at $42.47, with a volume of 70863 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $41.65.

Specifically, CTO Michael T. Fisher sold 5,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $314,363.15. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 24,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,497.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jonathan D. Klein sold 34,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $1,643,872.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 67,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,163,946. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 218,418 shares of company stock worth $11,683,665. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ETSY. Morgan Stanley cut Etsy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, December 12th. SunTrust Banks restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of Etsy in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Etsy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.05.

The company has a current ratio of 4.89, a quick ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.01.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.08. Etsy had a return on equity of 23.13% and a net margin of 11.72%. The business had revenue of $270.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.89 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Etsy Inc will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its position in Etsy by 70.0% in the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 641 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in Etsy by 63.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 839 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Etsy by 384.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 847 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 97.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc operates Etsy.com, a commerce platform to make, sell, and buy goods online and offline primarily in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. It provides various seller services and tools that are designed to help entrepreneurs for starting, managing, and scaling their businesses.

