Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$35.00 to C$34.00. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Power Co. of Canada traded as low as C$19.66 and last traded at C$19.85, with a volume of 816310 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$21.05.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on POW. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a C$37.00 target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Power Co. of Canada from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of Power Co. of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from C$33.00 to C$36.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$30.67 and its 200 day moving average price is C$31.35. The firm has a market cap of $14.66 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.47. The company has a quick ratio of 18.82, a current ratio of 23.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.12.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.29%. This is a positive change from Power Co. of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Power Co. of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.98%.

Power Corporation of Canada operates as a diversified international management and holding company with interests primarily in the financial services, sustainable and renewable energy, asset management, communications, and other business sectors in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through Lifeco, IGM Financial, and Pargesa segments.

