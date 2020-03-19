Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Blackline Inc (NASDAQ:BL)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after Oppenheimer lowered their price target on the stock from $79.00 to $63.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Blackline traded as low as $38.66 and last traded at $41.40, with a volume of 13632 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $42.74.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on BL. Piper Sandler raised shares of Blackline from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, February 14th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Blackline from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Blackline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on shares of Blackline in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Blackline presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

In related news, insider Mario Spanicciati sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.18, for a total transaction of $9,177,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,347 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,122,469.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CTO Peter Hirsch sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.94, for a total transaction of $387,258.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 32,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,187,532.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 231,570 shares of company stock worth $13,991,734 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BL. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $52,372,000 after purchasing an additional 361,839 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Blackline by 42.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 88,821 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,469 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Blackline by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 12,498 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the period. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackline by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 47,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,266,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Blackline by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 107,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 11,668 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.68% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.88 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.83.

Blackline (NASDAQ:BL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.19. Blackline had a negative net margin of 11.15% and a negative return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $80.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackline Inc will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

About Blackline (NASDAQ:BL)

BlackLine, Inc provides financial accounting close solutions delivered primarily as Software as a Service in the United States and internationally. Its solutions enable its customers to address various aspects of their financial closing process, including account reconciliations, variance analysis of account balances, journal entry capabilities, and range of data matching capabilities.

