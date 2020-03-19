Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK) Reaches New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $28.00 to $19.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Liberty Braves Group Series C traded as low as $16.19 and last traded at $16.19, with a volume of 1045 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.64.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Liberty Braves Group Series C from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C during the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty Braves Group Series C by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $318,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares during the period. 74.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $26.35 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.02. The company has a market capitalization of $663.91 million, a P/E ratio of -8.26 and a beta of 0.85.

About Liberty Braves Group Series C (NASDAQ:BATRK)

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

