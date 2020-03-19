Model N (NYSE:MODN) Sets New 12-Month Low on Analyst Downgrade

Model N Inc (NYSE:MODN)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on the stock from $37.00 to $26.00. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock. Model N traded as low as $16.33 and last traded at $16.93, with a volume of 34195 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $18.11.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MODN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Model N from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird started coverage on shares of Model N in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Model N from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.00.

In other news, CFO David Barter sold 2,377 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $78,512.31. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 215,990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,134,149.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason Blessing sold 7,788 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $257,237.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 469,482 shares in the company, valued at $15,506,990.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,750 shares of company stock worth $355,073. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MODN. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the first quarter worth approximately $395,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Model N by 45.1% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 60,096 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,668,000 after acquiring an additional 18,687 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Model N by 378.9% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 133,621 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,707,000 after acquiring an additional 105,721 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Model N by 7.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 726,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,179,000 after acquiring an additional 53,532 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Model N during the third quarter worth approximately $789,000. 83.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The firm has a market capitalization of $603.68 million, a PE ratio of -30.45 and a beta of 0.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $29.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

Model N (NYSE:MODN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.26 million. Model N had a negative net margin of 12.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.25%. Model N’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Model N Inc will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Model N Company Profile (NYSE:MODN)

Model N, Inc provides revenue management cloud solutions for the life sciences and technology companies. The company's cloud-based revenue management solutions include Revenue Cloud for Pharma, Revenue Cloud for Med Tech, and Revenue Cloud for Semiconductors and High Tech Manufacturing. It develops software applications, such as managed care and government pricing for life science companies; and channel incentives for technology companies.

