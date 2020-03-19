Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $141.27 and last traded at $149.74, with a volume of 211480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.54.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $94,563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

