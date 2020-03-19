Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) Sets New 12-Month Low After Analyst Downgrade

Ulta Beauty Inc (NASDAQ:ULTA) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday after BidaskClub downgraded the stock from a hold rating to a sell rating. The company traded as low as $141.27 and last traded at $149.74, with a volume of 211480 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.54.

ULTA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from $315.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their target price on Ulta Beauty from to and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Ulta Beauty currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ULTA. Norges Bank bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $142,743,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 4th quarter worth $137,539,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the 3rd quarter worth $94,563,000. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 791,035 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $200,243,000 after acquiring an additional 257,305 shares during the period. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its stake in Ulta Beauty by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 693,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $174,116,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.10.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The specialty retailer reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 36.88% and a net margin of 9.54%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty Inc will post 12.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $1.60 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 12.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a beauty retailer in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

