People’s United Financial Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PBCT)

People’s United Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBCT) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 2,476 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 751% compared to the average daily volume of 291 call options.

People’s United Financial stock opened at $13.84 on Thursday. People’s United Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $17.68. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.90, a PEG ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Get People's United Financial alerts:

People’s United Financial (NASDAQ:PBCT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 16th. The bank reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.04. People’s United Financial had a net margin of 22.51% and a return on equity of 8.16%. The firm had revenue of $506.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.75 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that People’s United Financial will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other People’s United Financial news, CFO R David Rosato bought 2,000 shares of People’s United Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.54 per share, for a total transaction of $45,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,080. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in People’s United Financial by 479.9% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 34,212 shares of the bank’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 28,312 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in People’s United Financial by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,578,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,678,000 after purchasing an additional 207,711 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $40,649,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $7,728,000. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in People’s United Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $493,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PBCT. Raymond James began coverage on shares of People’s United Financial in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of People’s United Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of People’s United Financial from $16.00 to $15.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, DA Davidson cut shares of People’s United Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.30.

People’s United Financial Company Profile

People's United Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for People's United Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate, and municipal customers. The company operates in two segments, Commercial Banking and Retail Banking.

Recommended Story: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for People's United Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for People's United Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.