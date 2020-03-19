OSI Systems Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:OSIS)

OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock investors purchased 2,316 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 4,532% compared to the typical daily volume of 50 call options.

In other news, VP Ajay Mehra sold 23,107 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.98, for a total transaction of $2,079,167.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 52,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,894.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 1,017 shares of OSI Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.19, for a total transaction of $91,723.23. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 505,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,601,416.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,174 shares of company stock worth $3,526,685 in the last 90 days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 268.4% during the 4th quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of OSI Systems by 33.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,497 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares during the period. Finally, Globeflex Capital L P bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on OSIS. BidaskClub upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of OSI Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of OSI Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of OSI Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of OSI Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Shares of OSI Systems stock opened at $59.85 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.84. OSI Systems has a 1-year low of $57.13 and a 1-year high of $117.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

OSI Systems (NASDAQ:OSIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $305.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.75 million. OSI Systems had a net margin of 6.45% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that OSI Systems will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

About OSI Systems

OSI Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic systems and components worldwide. The company's Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation detection, and explosive and narcotics trace detection systems under the Rapiscan Systems and AS&E names.

