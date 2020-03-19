LHC Group Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:LHCG)

LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) was the target of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,111 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,061% compared to the average volume of 268 call options.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in LHC Group by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 242 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in LHC Group in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in LHC Group by 4,600.0% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 282 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in LHC Group by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 491 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in LHC Group by 129.0% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 687 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on LHCG shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens decreased their price target on LHC Group from $161.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. BidaskClub raised LHC Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on LHC Group from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised LHC Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $146.20.

Shares of LHCG opened at $114.52 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $141.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. LHC Group has a 52-week low of $98.41 and a 52-week high of $159.48. The company has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.98.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. LHC Group had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 4.60%. The firm had revenue of $531.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $541.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that LHC Group will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LHC Group Company Profile

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

