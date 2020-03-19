Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Call Options on iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders acquired 21,665 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 80% compared to the typical daily volume of 12,036 call options.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBB. Public Sector Pension Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,707,000. Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $23,078,000. Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $12,713,000. Madison Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,598,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF during the 4th quarter worth $5,451,000.

NASDAQ:IBB opened at $98.33 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $116.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $112.72. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $92.15 and a 1-year high of $123.92.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

