Stock Traders Purchase Large Volume of Call Options on Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 2,063 call options on the company. This is an increase of 3,720% compared to the average daily volume of 54 call options.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CCRN opened at $9.21 on Thursday. Cross Country Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $12.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.61. The company has a market capitalization of $314.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.72, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.15.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The business services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Cross Country Healthcare had a negative net margin of 7.02% and a positive return on equity of 3.02%. The business had revenue of $215.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $208.08 million. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Thomas C. Dircks purchased 4,293 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.52 per share, with a total value of $32,283.36. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 154,360 shares in the company, valued at $1,160,787.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin Cronin Clark purchased 22,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $7.66 per share, with a total value of $173,123.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 272,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,924.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 27,894 shares of company stock valued at $212,317. 3.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,367,881 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,895,000 after purchasing an additional 42,279 shares in the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 987,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,471,000 after purchasing an additional 16,660 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 616,122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,159,000 after purchasing an additional 26,696 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 485,909 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,646,000 after purchasing an additional 7,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 477,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,552,000 after buying an additional 76,155 shares during the last quarter. 95.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cross Country Healthcare Company Profile

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

Featured Article: FAANG Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.