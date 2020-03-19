Casa Systems Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:CASA)

Casa Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CASA) was the target of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 7,050 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 860% compared to the average daily volume of 734 call options.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $75,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $85,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Casa Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Casa Systems by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 16,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CASA opened at $2.36 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 3.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.38. Casa Systems has a 1-year low of $1.85 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $184.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.07 and a beta of 0.79. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.70.

Casa Systems (NASDAQ:CASA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.14. Casa Systems had a negative return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 17.08%. The business had revenue of $112.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.77 million. Equities analysts predict that Casa Systems will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

CASA has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Securities raised Casa Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Casa Systems from $4.50 to $2.70 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. BidaskClub cut Casa Systems from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Casa Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Casa Systems in a research note on Sunday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.05.

Casa Systems Company Profile

Casa Systems, Inc provides software-centric broadband products in North America, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers solutions that allow cable service providers to deliver voice, video, and data services over a single platform at multi-gigabit speeds.

