Investors Purchase Large Volume of Brookfield Property Partners Call Options (NASDAQ:BPY)

Brookfield Property Partners LP (NASDAQ:BPY) (TSE:BPY.UN) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 3,499 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 621% compared to the average daily volume of 485 call options.

Shares of NASDAQ BPY opened at $8.41 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Brookfield Property Partners has a 52 week low of $8.02 and a 52 week high of $21.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.665 dividend. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 31.63%. This is a boost from Brookfield Property Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on BPY shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Brookfield Property Partners in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. BidaskClub cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut shares of Brookfield Property Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brookfield Property Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BPY. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $539,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 30,721 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $623,000 after purchasing an additional 8,789 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,859,000. Bluefin Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Brookfield Property Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $646,000. Finally, Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Brookfield Property Partners by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 37,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 55.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brookfield Property Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Property Partners, through Brookfield Property Partners L.P. and its subsidiary Brookfield Property REIT Inc, is one of the world's premier commercial real estate companies, with approximately $87 billion in total assets. We are leading owners, operators and investors in commercial real estate, with a diversified portfolio of premier office and retail assets, as well as interests in multifamily, triple net lease, industrial, hospitality, self-storage, student housing and manufactured housing assets.

