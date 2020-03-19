Investors Purchase High Volume of Ares Capital Call Options (NASDAQ:ARCC)

Ares Capital Co. (NASDAQ:ARCC) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Stock traders acquired 5,792 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 300% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,448 call options.

Shares of ARCC stock opened at $8.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.67. Ares Capital has a one year low of $8.11 and a one year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $17.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

Ares Capital (NASDAQ:ARCC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The investment management company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $386.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $387.39 million. Ares Capital had a net margin of 51.90% and a return on equity of 10.89%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Ares Capital will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.80%. Ares Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.66%.

In other Ares Capital news, Director Steven B. Mckeever purchased 3,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.57 per share, for a total transaction of $49,173.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 87.6% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 806 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Ares Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in Ares Capital by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 5,347 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.58% of the company’s stock.

ARCC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ares Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ares Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.92.

Ares Capital Company Profile

Ares Capital Corporation is a business development company specializing in acquisition, recapitalization, mezzanine debt, restructurings, rescue financing, and leveraged buyout transactions of middle market companies. It also makes growth capital and general refinancing. It prefers to make investments in companies engaged in the basic and growth manufacturing, business services, consumer products, health care products and services, and information technology service sectors.

