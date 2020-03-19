Investors Buy High Volume of Allot Communications Put Options (NASDAQ:ALLT)

Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) was the recipient of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Traders acquired 3,013 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 391% compared to the typical volume of 614 put options.

ALLT stock opened at $6.55 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.95. Allot Communications has a 1-year low of $6.44 and a 1-year high of $13.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $265.20 million, a PE ratio of -26.20 and a beta of 0.59.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. Allot Communications had a negative return on equity of 8.18% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $30.57 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Allot Communications will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Allot Communications stock. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its position in Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,602 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,502 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Services LLC’s holdings in Allot Communications were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ALLT shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Allot Communications from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised Allot Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine raised Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

