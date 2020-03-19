AGNC Investment Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:AGNC)

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 9,408 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 90% compared to the average daily volume of 4,951 call options.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGNC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 43.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 738,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,289,000 after acquiring an additional 222,443 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $224,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 4.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,284,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $297,012,000 after acquiring an additional 828,696 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of AGNC Investment during the third quarter worth $1,277,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its position in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.7% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 122,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.45% of the company’s stock.

AGNC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded AGNC Investment from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BidaskClub downgraded AGNC Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded AGNC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price objective on AGNC Investment from $17.00 to $17.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded AGNC Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.84.

Shares of AGNC opened at $9.73 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $17.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12. AGNC Investment has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $19.65. The company has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.33.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $287.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.99 million. AGNC Investment had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 54.47%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that AGNC Investment will post 2.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a mar 19 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 16.3%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

About AGNC Investment

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

