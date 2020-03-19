American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) to announce $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for American River Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.27 and the lowest is $0.26. American River Bankshares posted earnings of $0.20 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th.

On average, analysts expect that American River Bankshares will report full year earnings of $1.12 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.07 to $1.17. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.15 to $1.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for American River Bankshares.

Get American River Bankshares alerts:

American River Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMRB) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.50 million. American River Bankshares had a net margin of 20.10% and a return on equity of 6.78%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMRB. ValuEngine raised American River Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised American River Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on American River Bankshares in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet cut American River Bankshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 62.3% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 6,640 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 76.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 45.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 76,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,132,000 after purchasing an additional 23,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in American River Bankshares by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 382,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,688,000 after purchasing an additional 48,318 shares in the last quarter. 45.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMRB opened at $9.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $56.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $13.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.26. American River Bankshares has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $16.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.66.

About American River Bankshares

American River Bankshares operates as the holding company for American River Bank that provides commercial banking products and services to small and middle-market businesses, and individuals. The company accepts checking and savings deposits; and offers money market deposit accounts and certificates of deposit.

Read More: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American River Bankshares (AMRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American River Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American River Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.