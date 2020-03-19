ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.02 Per Share

Analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices Inc (NASDAQ:ANGI) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for ANGI Homeservices’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.03) and the highest is ($0.02). ANGI Homeservices posted earnings of $0.02 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 13th.

On average, analysts expect that ANGI Homeservices will report full-year earnings of $0.07 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.04 to $0.08. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.16 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.08 to $0.23. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ANGI Homeservices.

Several research firms recently commented on ANGI. Aegis cut their target price on ANGI Homeservices from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 target price on shares of ANGI Homeservices in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded ANGI Homeservices from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.96.

Shares of ANGI stock opened at $4.87 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.58 and a beta of 1.77. ANGI Homeservices has a 12 month low of $4.10 and a 12 month high of $18.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.67.

In related news, CFO Jamie Cohen sold 4,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.81, for a total transaction of $39,433.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,159.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Bowman Angela R. Hicks sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.33, for a total value of $83,300.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 401,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,340,988.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,950 shares of company stock valued at $251,631 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 13.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANGI. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ANGI Homeservices by 154.2% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,444,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,468,000 after buying an additional 6,335,238 shares during the period. Wishbone Management LP bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,149,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of ANGI Homeservices in the fourth quarter worth approximately $21,618,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in ANGI Homeservices by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,346,139 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,282,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589,239 shares during the period. Finally, Echo Street Capital Management LLC raised its position in ANGI Homeservices by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 5,000,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,356,000 after acquiring an additional 782,526 shares during the period. 17.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANGI Homeservices Inc operates a digital marketplace for home services, connecting millions of homeowners with home service professionals in North America and Europe. Its HomeAdvisor digital marketplace service connects consumers with service professionals for home repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened, and customer-rated service professionals.

