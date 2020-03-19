Frontera Energy (FEC) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Frontera Energy (TSE: FEC) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/10/2020 – Frontera Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$13.50 to C$7.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/9/2020 – Frontera Energy was downgraded by analysts at National Bank Financial from an “outperform overweight” rating to a “sector perform overweight” rating.

3/6/2020 – Frontera Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at Eight Capital from C$12.00 to C$11.00.

3/4/2020 – Frontera Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at National Bank Financial. They now have a C$13.50 price target on the stock.

3/3/2020 – Frontera Energy had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at BMO Capital Markets. They now have a C$10.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of FEC stock opened at C$3.82 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$7.63 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.51. Frontera Energy Corp has a 12-month low of C$3.54 and a 12-month high of C$15.16. The firm has a market cap of $467.70 million and a P/E ratio of 3.50.

Frontera Energy Corporation explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas in South America. As of December 31, 2018, it had total net proved and probable oil and gas reserves of 154.9 million barrels of oil equivalent; and interests in approximately 30 exploration and production blocks.

