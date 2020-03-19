Analysts Expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to Post $0.42 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Ares Management Corp (NYSE:ARES) to announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Ares Management’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.47. Ares Management posted earnings of $0.35 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 20%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ares Management will report full-year earnings of $1.87 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.71 to $1.94. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Ares Management.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The asset manager reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $484.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $424.84 million. Ares Management had a net margin of 8.43% and a return on equity of 15.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ARES. Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a price objective (up from ) on shares of Ares Management in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Ares Management from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of Ares Management in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ares Management has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.67.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $26.90 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Ares Management has a 1-year low of $22.53 and a 1-year high of $41.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.52.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Ares Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.95%. Ares Management’s dividend payout ratio is 95.81%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Ares Management during the 3rd quarter worth about $120,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.32% of the company’s stock.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation operates as an alternative asset manager in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company's Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts for institutional investors, and publicly traded vehicles and sub-advised funds for retail investors in the tradable and non-investment grade corporate credit markets.

