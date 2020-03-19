$0.21 Earnings Per Share Expected for Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group Inc (NASDAQ:MESA) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.21 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.25. Mesa Air Group reported earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 54.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $1.61 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.40 to $1.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.07 to $2.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31. The business had revenue of $184.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.23 million. Mesa Air Group had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 11.85%. Mesa Air Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on MESA shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Mesa Air Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MESA. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mesa Air Group by 133.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $164,000. California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new position in Mesa Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 102.5% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 20,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 10,531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $2.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 2.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $6.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.53. Mesa Air Group has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $11.08.

Mesa Air Group Company Profile

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc, which provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2018, it operated a fleet of 145 aircraft with approximately 730 daily departures to 110 cities in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Cuba, and the Bahamas.

