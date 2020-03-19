Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) Earns Daily Media Impact Rating of -1.00

Media stories about Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) have trended somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Abercrombie & Fitch earned a news sentiment score of -1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave media stories about the apparel retailer an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news stories that may have impacted Abercrombie & Fitch’s ranking:

Get Abercrombie & Fitch alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Monday, February 24th. TheStreet upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Abercrombie & Fitch in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, Wedbush upgraded Abercrombie & Fitch from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Abercrombie & Fitch presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.73.

Abercrombie & Fitch stock opened at $8.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.55. Abercrombie & Fitch has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $30.63. The stock has a market cap of $614.93 million, a PE ratio of 12.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.14.

Abercrombie & Fitch (NYSE:ANF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The apparel retailer reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.08. Abercrombie & Fitch had a return on equity of 4.61% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Abercrombie & Fitch will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Abercrombie & Fitch’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 109.59%.

In other Abercrombie & Fitch news, CEO Fran Horowitz purchased 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $10.46 per share, for a total transaction of $156,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 299,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,131,420.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 47,000 shares of company stock valued at $512,800. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Abercrombie & Fitch Company Profile

Abercrombie & Fitch Co, through its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer. The Company operates in two segments, Hollister and Abercrombie. It offers apparel, personal care products, intimates, and accessories for men, women, and children under the Hollister, Abercrombie & Fitch, abercrombie kids, and Gilly Hicks brands.

See Also: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abercrombie & Fitch and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.