North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) Getting Somewhat Negative Press Coverage, Report Shows

News stories about North American Construction Group (TSE:NOA) (NYSE:NOA) have been trending somewhat negative recently, according to InfoTrie. InfoTrie identifies positive and negative press coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. North American Construction Group earned a media sentiment score of -1.36 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

North American Construction Group stock opened at C$8.41 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 238.59, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.75. North American Construction Group has a 52-week low of C$7.86 and a 52-week high of C$18.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$12.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.56. The firm has a market cap of $267.60 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.83.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. North American Construction Group’s payout ratio is 9.74%.

NOA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Pi Financial set a C$24.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James set a C$26.00 price target on shares of North American Construction Group and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of North American Construction Group from C$27.00 to C$28.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$20.50 price target on shares of North American Construction Group in a report on Monday.

North American Energy Partners Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of mining and heavy construction services to customers in the resource development and industrial construction sectors, primarily in Western Canada. The company offers construction and operations support services through various stages of an oil sands project's lifecycle.

