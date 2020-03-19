Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) Earns Daily News Impact Rating of -3.44

News headlines about Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) have trended very negative on Thursday, InfoTrie reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Capital City Bank Group earned a news sentiment score of -3.44 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub lowered shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capital City Bank Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CCBG opened at $16.71 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.97. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $15.96 and a fifty-two week high of $30.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.83 million, a P/E ratio of 9.13 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83.

Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $40.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This is a positive change from Capital City Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 6th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.60%.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking and banking-related services to individual and corporate clients in Florida, Georgia, and Alabama. It offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

