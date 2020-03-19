New Home (NYSE:NWHM) Given Media Impact Score of -3.40

News articles about New Home (NYSE:NWHM) have trended very negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. New Home earned a media sentiment score of -3.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news coverage about the construction company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near future.

Separately, ValuEngine raised New Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th.

NWHM opened at $1.16 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $39.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.90 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. New Home has a 12 month low of $1.00 and a 12 month high of $6.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.59.

New Home (NYSE:NWHM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. New Home had a positive return on equity of 1.54% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The company had revenue of $222.14 million for the quarter.

The New Home Company Inc, a homebuilder, focuses on the design, construction, and sale of homes. The company operates in two segments, Homebuilding and Fee Building. It builds and sells homes in metropolitan areas of California and Arizona, including Southern California, the San Francisco Bay area, metro Sacramento, and the greater Phoenix area.

