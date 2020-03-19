Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Given Coverage Optimism Rating of -2.55

Headlines about Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) have been trending negative this week, according to InfoTrie. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Health Insurance Innovations earned a news sentiment score of -2.55 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 10 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely likely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of HIIQ opened at $22.00 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $282.50 million, a PE ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.97. Health Insurance Innovations has a fifty-two week low of $15.95 and a fifty-two week high of $40.99.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $160.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $160.99 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 46.13% and a net margin of 7.76%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Health Insurance Innovations will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HIIQ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Health Insurance Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. ValuEngine lowered Health Insurance Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $75.00 target price (down previously from $80.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.71.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 382,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.03, for a total transaction of $11,110,129.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 90,511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.99, for a total value of $2,171,358.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Health Insurance Innovations Company Profile

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

