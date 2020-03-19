Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Earning Favorable Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

News articles about Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) have been trending positive on Thursday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Nasdaq earned a news impact score of 3.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Nasdaq’s score:

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Shares of NDAQ opened at $91.57 on Thursday. Nasdaq has a 52 week low of $83.08 and a 52 week high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.78, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $110.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $104.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 15.16% and a net margin of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $641.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Nasdaq will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is 37.60%.

NDAQ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub upgraded Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Bank of America upgraded Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $126.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.57.

In other news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 2,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.44, for a total value of $301,507.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Read More: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.