General Motors (NYSE:GM) Earns Daily News Impact Score of -1.67

News headlines about General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) have been trending somewhat negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. General Motors earned a media sentiment score of -1.67 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the auto manufacturer an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

NYSE GM opened at $16.80 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.67, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.21. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $41.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $30.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.76 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 4.91% and a return on equity of 15.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 31.54%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Benchmark started coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, GM Cruise, and GM Financial. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, Jiefang, and Wuling brand names.

