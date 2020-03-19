DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) Getting Somewhat Critical Media Coverage, Analysis Shows

News coverage about DBS GRP HOLDING/S (OTCMKTS:DBSDY) has been trending somewhat negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. DBS GRP HOLDING/S earned a media sentiment score of -1.40 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the financial services provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

These are some of the news headlines that may have effected DBS GRP HOLDING/S’s score:

Get DBS GRP HOLDING/S alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS DBSDY opened at $48.20 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.33. DBS GRP HOLDING/S has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $83.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 1.13.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on DBSDY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of DBS GRP HOLDING/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

DBS GRP HOLDING/S Company Profile

DBS Group Holdings Ltd provides financial products and services in Singapore, Hong Kong, rest of Greater China, South and Southeast Asia, and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking/Wealth Management, Institutional Banking, Treasury Markets, and Others segments. The Consumer Banking/Wealth Management segment offers banking and related financial services, including current and savings accounts, fixed deposits, loans and home finance, cards, payments, investment, and insurance products for individual customers.

Featured Story: What are some reasons analysts would give stocks a buy rating?

Receive News & Ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DBS GRP HOLDING/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.