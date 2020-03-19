Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) Receives Daily Coverage Optimism Score of 1.00

News coverage about Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) has been trending somewhat positive recently, according to InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis. InfoTrie rates the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Nissan Motor earned a news sentiment score of 1.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the near future.

Here are some of the media stories that may have effected Nissan Motor’s ranking:

Get Nissan Motor alerts:

NSANY opened at $7.21 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.46. Nissan Motor has a one year low of $6.64 and a one year high of $17.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 0.96.

Nissan Motor (OTCMKTS:NSANY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.39). Nissan Motor had a return on equity of 2.31% and a net margin of 0.41%. The firm had revenue of $23.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.94 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Nissan Motor will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NSANY has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Nissan Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Cfra cut their target price on Nissan Motor from $11.00 to $7.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.00.

Nissan Motor Company Profile

Nissan Motor Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells vehicles and automotive parts worldwide. It sells vehicles under the Nissan, Infiniti, and Datsun brands. The company offers vehicle and vehicle parts; engines, manual transmissions, and other related component parts; automotive parts; industrial equipment engines and other related component parts, and axles; specially equipped vehicles; motorsports engines; and rechargeable lithium-ion batteries.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Nissan Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nissan Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.