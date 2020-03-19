American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Earns News Sentiment Score of -5.00

News articles about American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) have trended extremely negative on Thursday, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. The research group scores the sentiment of media coverage by analyzing more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. American Airlines Group earned a media sentiment score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the airline an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

These are some of the media stories that may have impacted American Airlines Group’s score:

AAL stock opened at $11.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.07 and its 200 day moving average is $26.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.85. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $10.17 and a 1-year high of $35.24.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The airline reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. American Airlines Group had a net margin of 3.68% and a negative return on equity of 1,414.94%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that American Airlines Group will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. American Airlines Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.16%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AAL shares. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

