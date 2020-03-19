Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) Earns Daily Media Sentiment Score of -5.00

News stories about Advantage Lithium (CVE:AAL) have been trending extremely negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Advantage Lithium earned a coverage optimism score of -5.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

CVE AAL opened at C$0.23 on Thursday. Advantage Lithium has a one year low of C$0.14 and a one year high of C$0.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$0.31 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $37.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.45.

Get Advantage Lithium alerts:

Advantage Lithium Company Profile

Advantage Lithium Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium properties. The company owns a 75% interest in its flagship asset, Cauchari project located in the northern provinces of Jujuy, Salta, and Catamarca in Argentina. It also has acquired a 100% interest in four projects in Argentina.

Further Reading: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Advantage Lithium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advantage Lithium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.