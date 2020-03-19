IRIDEX’s (IRIX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Roth Capital

Roth Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on IRIX. Zacks Investment Research raised IRIDEX from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine lowered IRIDEX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $1.51 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.40. IRIDEX has a 12 month low of $1.50 and a 12 month high of $5.69.

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $11.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.70 million. IRIDEX had a negative return on equity of 34.31% and a negative net margin of 20.28%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Perkins Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Perkins Capital Management Inc. now owns 53,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,250 shares during the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 212,371 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 11,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of IRIDEX by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 472,653 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 33,101 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.87% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. The company offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser systems, which are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

