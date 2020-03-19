TheStreet Lowers Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) to C+

TheStreet downgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ACBI. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Atlantic Capital Bancshares from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine raised Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

NASDAQ:ACBI opened at $9.91 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $9.90 and a one year high of $20.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $274.26 million, a PE ratio of 4.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.01.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.57% and a net margin of 42.64%. The firm had revenue of $23.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.43 million. As a group, analysts predict that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Atlantic Capital Bancshares news, insider Robert R. Bugbee II sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.11, for a total transaction of $27,165.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $755,567.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 5,500 shares of company stock valued at $102,085. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 581,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,666,000 after acquiring an additional 53,948 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 517,008 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,487,000 after acquiring an additional 75,900 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 427,518 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 96,835 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 263,718 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,839,000 after acquiring an additional 7,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC now owns 201,641 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. 85.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Atlantic Capital Bancshares

Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Atlantic Capital Bank, N.A. that provides banking products and services in the Metropolitan Atlanta and rest of the United States. The company offers non-interest and interest bearing demand, savings and money market, time, and brokered deposits; and NOW accounts.

