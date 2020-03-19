Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report released on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ADES. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $18.00.

Get Advanced Emissions Solutions alerts:

Shares of ADES stock opened at $4.96 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.26. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a one year low of $4.45 and a one year high of $15.34. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.61.

Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.41). Advanced Emissions Solutions had a return on equity of 33.22% and a net margin of 50.71%. The company had revenue of $16.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.43 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 20.16%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. Advanced Emissions Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 51.81%.

In other news, Director Fundamental Advisers Sp L. Alta acquired 126,387 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.43 per share, with a total value of $1,318,216.41. Company insiders own 12.16% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 162.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,592 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 14,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,687 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 17,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $183,000 after acquiring an additional 1,821 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $323,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

About Advanced Emissions Solutions

ADA-ES, Inc (ADA) develops, offers, and implements environmental technologies and provides equipment and specialty chemicals that enable coal-fueled power plants to meet emissions regulations by enhancing existing air pollution control equipment. ADA’s wholly owned subsidiaries include Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, ADA Intellectual Property, LLC and ADA Environmental Solutions, LLC.

Featured Story: What is the 52-week high/low?



Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Emissions Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.