TheStreet Lowers AAR (NYSE:AIR) to C

TheStreet lowered shares of AAR (NYSE:AIR) from a b- rating to a c rating in a report published on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

AIR has been the topic of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of AAR in a research report on Friday, January 10th. ValuEngine lowered AAR from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. SunTrust Banks raised AAR from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AAR from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on AAR in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They set a buy rating and a $56.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.50.

AIR opened at $9.44 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $534.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 94.41 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. AAR has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $52.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.42.

AAR (NYSE:AIR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. AAR had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 0.18%. The company had revenue of $561.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that AAR will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

In other AAR news, Director David P. Storch sold 9,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.95, for a total transaction of $444,014.85. Following the sale, the director now owns 493,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,670,075.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Mcclain Holmes III sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.65, for a total value of $798,875.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 183,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,380,792.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,163 shares of company stock worth $2,935,560. Company insiders own 8.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AIR. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the third quarter worth about $51,000. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AAR in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About AAR

AAR Corp. provides products and services to commercial aviation, government, and defense markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aviation Services and Expeditionary Services. The Aviation Services segment offers aftermarket support and services; inventory management and distribution services; and maintenance, repair, and overhaul, as well as engineering services.

