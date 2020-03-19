Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) Cut to “D+” at TheStreet

TheStreet lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report issued on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, BidaskClub cut shares of Ambac Financial Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th.

Shares of AMBC stock opened at $9.36 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $855.50 million, a P/E ratio of -3.38 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.49, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.34. Ambac Financial Group has a one year low of $8.74 and a one year high of $22.90.

Ambac Financial Group (NASDAQ:AMBC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($1.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($1.45). The firm had revenue of $91.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.73 million. Ambac Financial Group had a negative net margin of 27.53% and a positive return on equity of 10.17%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.24 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 107.1% during the 4th quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 188,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,066,000 after buying an additional 97,503 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 636,879 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,737,000 after buying an additional 23,943 shares during the last quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $4,827,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group during the 4th quarter worth about $1,105,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ambac Financial Group by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,275 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,977,000 after buying an additional 67,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.06% of the company’s stock.

About Ambac Financial Group

Ambac Financial Group, Inc, a financial services holding company, provides financial guarantees to public and private sector clients in the United States, the United Kingdom, Italy, Austria, Australia, France, and Internationally. It offers financial guarantee insurance policies; and credit derivative contracts and Interest rate derivative transactions.

